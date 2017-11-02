Delta Judiciary Records Over 260 Convictions, Rakes In N219m ––CJ

BY ANDY AKENI

Deltaltalta State Chief Judge, Justice Marshal Umukoro, says justice administration recorded major successes as both the higher and lower bench recorded over 260 convictions during the last legal year.

He said the year saw the disposal of about 7,532 cases out of about 24,116 cases pending during the beginning of the 2016 legal year by the lower and higher benches, while the revenue courts disposed of 2,986 cases out of 4,374 cases received.Justice Umukoro also disclosed that Judiciary equally generated over N219, 246,681m, through fees, fines, sales of proceedings, revenue courts, mobile courts of FRSC and sanitation.

The Chief Judge disclosed this during a ceremony to mark the beginning of the 2017/2018 legal year held in Asaba, the Delta State capital.

e said the successes were recorded through honesty, trust, diligence and integrity, adding that the judiciary ‘belongs to a unique arm of government’ with distinct statutory functions and responsibilities. While stressing that the judiciary, under his watch, ‘believes in zero tolerance to corruption and indiscipline,’ the chief judge and has improved on staff welfare and training and re-training to ensure better services.Justice Umukoro, who listed the challenges of the judiciary to include inadequate funding, inadequate official vehicles, lack of office accommodation, degraded court halls, inadequate official residence for judges and other judicial officers, among others, thanked the Delta State Government for his support that created the enabling atmosphere to record the successes earlier mentioned.