2019: My Stand On Okowa’s Re-Election Remains Unchanged ––Ibori

Former Governor of Delta State, Chief James Onanefe Ibori has asked the general public to disregard the wild and spurious reports claiming to be his stand on Delta State’s Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa and 2019.

In a press statement issued by his Media Assistant, Tony Eluemunor, C hief Ibori said: “my stand on His Excellency, Senator (Dr) Arthur Ifeanyi Okowa’s re-election in 2019 was made publicly, and it has not changed. The things some people manufacture but attribute to me only show the level of their desperation and deserve no direct replies”.