Super Eagles New Sensation, Brian Idowu Faces Sanctions For Opting To Play For Nigeria

Newly invited Amkar Perm defender, Brian Idowu could lose his place in the Russia league side for choosing to represent Nigeria.

Idowu came in as a substitute for the senior national team of Nigeria in their 4-2 win over Argentina on Tuesday, scoring the third goal.

The player could lose his nationality status as a Russian for playing in a competitive game for Nigeria.

Laws in Russia are against dual nationality for citizens meaning that he will need to give up his Russian citizenship.

Idowu, who had vowed to play for Nigeria in the World Cup, will first renounce his Russian citizenship before he will be able to obtain a Nigerian passport.

If that happens, his club Amkar Perm will lose a Russian citizen and it could prove costly judging by rules in the country which means only six foreign players and at least five Russian players are allowed to be on the pitch at the same time in a league game.

The 25-year-old had earlier admitted after the friendly against Argentina that his club is a bit uncomfortable with his decision to switch allegiance to Nigeria.

In the same vein, Gernot Rohr, the Super Eagles coach, also said the foreign players’ limit in the Russian Premier League delayed Idowu’s debut for Nigeria.