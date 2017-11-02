Delta CJ Releases 12, Granted Bail To Three At Kwale Prison

By Chinedu Amede

Notot less than 12 inmates awaiting trial regained freedom at Kwale Prison, while three others ,including a nursing mother, were granted bail by the Chief Judge of Delta State, Justice Mashal Umukoro, during his routine prison visit to Kwale prison.

Those released include Judge Odiri (male), Justice Shonny (male), Richard Ogwu (male), Odili Stanley (male), Ossai Stanley (male), Lucky Mgbuonyebi (male), Ijeuwa Clifford (male), Nwose Gabriel Udeze Moses (male) John Michael and Onoriode Cogent. Those granted bail were Jonathan Michael, Okiemute Atuma and Dorcas Oguezue who was nursing a two- month old baby girl.

The fate of those released was based on “No case to answer” submission, while those granted bail were to pay N100 each with sureties to be identified by the President -General and traditional ruler of their communities, respectively. Earlier during the visit, Justice Umukoro explained that it was for jail delivery which was already carried to Agbor and Ogwashi-Uku prisons. According to him, the Chief Justice of Nigeria was vested with the responsibilities of discharging, discontinuing and withdrawal of cases where and when necessary, adding that the fate of those released or granted bail was predicated upon the condition of ill-health, unlawful detention and or prolonged detention without trial.

The Deputy Controller of prison in charge of Kwale Prison, Mr. Ogwude Charles Nkem, in his welcome address, disclosed that Kwale prison was established by the colonial masters with a capacity of 262 inmates but currently has 301 inmates. He told the Chief Judge that the Kwale prison authority enjoyed cordial relationship with the host communities and other sister security agencies. While describing the visit as significant to the peace and calmness of a prison, Mr. Ogwude prayed God to grant the CJ the wisdom and strength to enable him deliver on his enormous responsibilities. He appreciated his efforts towards assisting the prisons with logistics, and the establishment of criminal counts in the three senatorial districts of the state with a view to speedy trials.

The Kwale prison controller said that they were constrained with the challenge of logistics as the threat to the reproduction of inmate in the 31courts covered by the Kwale prison. “Particularly the criminal courts in Asaba; this we pray your lordship to assist us with your good office” he added.

e paid glowing tributes to other Judges, especially those within the CJ’s Jurisdiction, and thanked them for cooperation and understanding, despite all the challenges.

Mr. Ogwude also pointed out that beside their custodial responsibility, their constant aim was to offer a balance diet of reformation, rehabilitation and reintegration of inmates back into the society “Above all, we assure that we are deeply committed to playing our parts as a partner in the criminal justice systems” he vowed.