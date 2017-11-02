S ustain Your Support For Okowa Administration,Deconness Otuaro Urges Women

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) women in Delta State have been urged to sustain their support for Governor Ifeanyi Okowa administration.

The wife of the state Deputy Governor, Engr. (Deaconess) Ebierin Otuaro made the call when she hosted PDP women leaders on a ‘thank you’ meeting at her residence ,Warri.

According to Engr Otuaro, the essence of the meeting was to appreciate the PDP women for their immense support for Gov Okowa in the last general governorship election.

She urged the women not to relent in their support for the government but double their support for the Okowa administration to enable him consolidate on the successes of the SMART agenda, adding that their role in politics could not be compromised in the scheme of things.

Responding, the PDP Women Leader, Lady Kawulia Omoko thanked the wife of the Deputy Governor for acknowledging and appreciating the women for their contributions in the state, especially in the last governorship election.Lady Omoko stated that PDP women in Delta State were standing solidly behind Governor Okowa’s administration and would continue to mobilize the women from the grassroots to support him for a second tenure.

Present at the visit were the wife of the Commissioner for Transport, Mrs Alero Uduaghan, the wife of the Commissioner for Oil and Gas, Mrs Harret Mofe Pira, the wife of the Special Adviser to the Governor on Petroleum Matters, Mrs Dora Ebikeme, the PDP Women Leader ,Delta South Senatorial District, Chief Vero Tangbowei, Delta North Senatorial Women Leader, Mrs Rosemary Orabedbo and Delta Central, Hon. (Mrs) Dora Sakpaide.