Era Of Craving For White Collar Jobs Over –Ukadike

The Provost of the College of Education, Agbor, Dr. Joseph Ukadike has said that the era of craving for white collar jobs are over in Nigeria.

Dr. Ukadike made the assertion at the college’s 2nd Eminent Lecture series with the topic, “Utilising Education as Tool for Social Mobility.”

The Provost advocated for compulsory acquisition of skills and competences that would make students to compete and adjust favourably in the present day market.

H

e averred that the topic of the lecture series was chosen in line with societal demand and the state government’s SMART agenda which emphasises relevant education policies as well as meaningful peace building platforms aimed at political and social harmony.

The Provost stressed that youths need to be socially sensitised to know that the era of craving and getting white collar jobs was over.

According to him ,education curricular should be structured in a manner that should make our graduates of our higher institutions professionals and vocationally relevant.

Also speaking at the ceremony, the Chairman of the occasion and former Provost of the College, Dr Tibi said the purpose of the Eminent Lecture series was to acquire knowledge from individuals that have succeeded in their endeavours in the society.

In his remarks, Prof Pat Utomi of the Lagos Business School, said that the future of Nigeria depends on education, saying that the strongest point was building quality teachers.

Prof Utomi frowned at what he described as outrageous increase in the human population, saying that it puts the nation in grave danger.