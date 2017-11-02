PDP CANDIDATE, OBAZE CASTS VOTE AT 1.40PM

The PDP gubernatorial candidate, Oseloka Obaze, was the last person to cast his vote at about 1:40pm at St Mary’s primary school, Ocheche, Ogbaru local government area.He voted seamlessly as the card reader did not fail.

As at the time of this report, it was apparent that voters apathy marred some areas as 61 voters were recorded out of 628 registered voters in Urban Girls’ Secondary School, Unit 012, ward 5, Fegge, as disclosed by the Presiding officer, George Chukwuma who also said that there was no challenge with the card readers which performed optimally.

Corroborating him, the Presiding officer at Urban Girls’ Secondary School 2, Unit 011, Ward 5, Jester Obodo, said that 74 votes was cast out of 616 registered voters, even as he said that the card reader performed above average, with minor incidents of failure.

Obaze , while reacting to the allegations of vote buying within his domain, said that it is the responsibility of INEC to monitor the elections, and exonerates himself from such accusation, even as he said that he campaigned vigorously and is not interested in buying votes like those who do not have confidence in the people.

e admitted that he has heard allegations in Anaocha, where people were arrested somewhere in Amuobia, and urged the law enforcement agencies to do the needful’

When asked if he had confidence in INEC and the security forces, Obaze said ‘federal agencies have an obligation to meet with their statutory obligations. I don’t want to question anybody, it is for the people to say if they p[assed with the litmus test of their responsibility as it relates to law and order’

“There seem to be a mixed process, I know that in Okpoko, as at one hour ago, we had challenges as there was no voting going on, I know that even within Nnewi, there was also no voting going on at some point”, he said

“We don’t know what the issues are, we have tried to covey that information to INEC and we hope that they would address it before 2 pm. By and large, I think the feedback I get is that everything has been peaceful so far which is very gratifying, but in terms of the turnout and how people are voting, we would wait for the final count to come in to what the know the volume is,” Obaze said.