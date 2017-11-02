Maximizing The Blessedness Of The Night Season (I)

Once again, welcome to Total Freedom: our gospel teaching series that enlightens the total man for all-round freedom. I see God taking you to higher dimensions of spiritual revelations, through these teachings, that will lead to total liberty by God’s glory and power in your family, business and in every facet of your life, in Jesus name! In these new series we will be looking at the blessedness of the dreaded night season. The night season has become a terror to so many people in today’s world. A lot of havocs take place in this dark season of our lives. Because of the dark cover, it harbours, acts of wickedness and all manner of atrocities are committed freely at night. Ranging from rape to robbery, the narratives about the dangers of the night season have become so bad that, when the night season approaches, some people wish it was day (see Deuteronomy 28:66-67). While it is obvious that the night season has its attendant dangers and tragedies, the season is not evil in itself. It is what people do in the night that portrays it as evil. The nefarious activities carried out at night are what make the night seem completely evil. The night belongs to God, as much as the day. Psalms 74:16 says, “The day is thine, the night also is thine.” So, the night is God’s property too. Now, since the night also belongs to God, and God is our Father; we should never let anyone use the night against us by reason of fear they try to instill in people about it, neither should we let them demonize it as out-rightly evil. Now that we have known that the night belongs to God, we must also understand that there are blessings bestowed on the night season for our edification and glorification. The night season is filled with blessings because of the simple reason that it is a creation of God. God created the day and the night (see Genesis 1:5). And what He created. He saw that they are good. Whatever is good has a blessing attached to it. The night season is a very important part of our lives; we cannot do without it, we cannot avoid it, as long as the earth remains. Genesis 8:22 says, “While the earth remaineth, seedtime and harvest, and cold and heat, and summer and winter, and day and night shall not cease.” Since night (as much as day) has become an integral part of our lives as well as an inevitable aspect of our existence, wisdom demands that we seek to know the season very well, and seek ways of extracting its benefits and blessedness, instead of just bemoaning the dangers and calamities that exist in it. Nevertheless, we must first seek to know the blessings God imputed into the night season and then move on to know how to appropriate these blessings to our lives.

In what follows, we will seek to know the blessings of the night season; we will also look at ways of not only appropriating these blessings to our lives but also maximizing them in every department of our lives. But before we go further, it is important that we remind ourselves of some things we already know about the night season. First, we do know that the night is a season for rest and sleep, “For they that sleep sleep in the night” (1 Thessalonians 5:7). But then, even though the night season is earmarked by God for us to rest and sleep, God expects us to moderate our sleep, particularly at night if we are to enjoy its blessedness. God did not only apportion the night for sleep and rest, he also gives sleep to us, His beloved children. In truth, God is the giver of sleep, “for so he giveth his beloved sleep” (Psalms 127:2). But after God gave us sleep, He left us with a warning not to love sleep. “Love not sleep” (Proverbs 20:13). How can this be? What does this mean? Why the seeming contradiction? Why should God give us (His beloved) sleep and turn around to instruct us not to love it, not to love the same gift of sleep He gave us? Now listen, what that means is that even though He gave us sleep, the love of sleep just like the love of money is detrimental to our well-being: mentally, spiritually and otherwise. I don’t care what medical theories have to say of night sleep, ranging from the prescribed number of hours and right time for night sleep or the negative impacts of not fulfilling the prescribed hours of sleep on human health! I choose to believe God: I elect to believe God who is both the Creator of sleep and humankind. God should know better; He knows better than any medical practitioner! Medical Science teaches that man must sleep much for health and vitality. But God, the giver of the sleep, teaches us not to engage in so much sleep, particularly in the night season, lest we lose the blessedness of the season.

One of the blessings of the night season is that it affords us the serenity and quality of time for spiritual fellowship and communion with God. This follows that God wants us to cultivate a healthy relationship when we properly manage our night time by moderating our sleep. Time is the stuff with which life is made. When we waste or misspend time, we waste life. The value we place on our time determines the value we get out of life. When we oversleep, we waste quality time which we could have used for profitable ventures. Oversleeping eats into our precious time and time is a veritable raw material for our productivity and prosperity. Too much sleep is as dangerous to our spiritual life as it is to our business life. Simply put, oversleeping hampers productivity! Speaking in Proverbs 6:10, God says, “Yet a little sleep, a little slumber, a little folding of the hands to sleep: So shall thy poverty come as one that travelleth, and thy want as an armed man,” (also see Proverbs 24:33). We are, therefore, to moderate our sleep, no matter how sweet we feel it is. That is why 1st Thessalonians 5:6 says: “Therefore, let us not sleep, as do others.” God didn’t say we shouldn’t sleep at all! He gave us sleep to rest and to refresh ourselves but He doesn’t want us to misuse His gift of sleep by oversleeping, particularly at night. We are to sleep and have our rest at night, but we are not to sleep all through the night as others do. The night season is a time generally earmarked for sleep, but we are to sleep with understanding, with caution.

In essence, the first blessing of the night season is that it affords us quality time. And the first step to maximize the blessedness of quality time in the night season is to know that too much sleep is an enemy of destiny. Too much sleep squanders our time. Until we come to that consciousness, we will sleep as though life is all about sleep. If we don’t moderate our sleeping habit to conform to God’s moderation and expectation, we stand the risk of losing out on the blessings of quality time which the night season brings. In the daytime, there are very many distractions which are kept out at night. The day is so full of activities. But in the night season, we have ample serenity of time. The greatest things that have affected the world are either planned or executed at night, or both. Therefore, when we run short of the blessedness of the night season by our unfettered and unbridled sleeping habit, we lose grounds to the adversary. That shall not be your portion anymore, in Jesus name!

If you expect to fully partake of the blessedness of the night season, then you desire the empowerment of God. Only God can help us. Our human body is trained to sleep. Right from birth, our bodies just like to sleep. It will take a divine enablement for us not to misuse God’s gift of sleep. If you so desire, then pray this prayer with me now: Heavenly Father, I come to You with penitence. Forgive me my sins. I believe Jesus is the Son of God who came to save the world. Henceforth, empower my body to overcome oversleeping, thereby, enabling me to fully maximize the blessedness of the night season, in Jesus name, Amen!

