Information Literacy Essential In Pursuit Of Knowledge —Sinebe

DELTA State Commissioner

for Higher Education, Engr.

Jude Sinebe, has said that the

National Library Association (NLA),

conference on information literacy

was in tandem with the needed apparatus

for eliciting accelerated sustained

socio-economic and political

development in Nigeria.

Sinebe, who spoke in Abraka during

the annual conference/general meeting

of NLA, Delta State chapter, noted

that information literacy was essential

in the pursuit of knowledge.

He said, inter-alia: “It entails the

ability to efficiently locate, accurately

evaluate, effectively use and clearly

communicate information to the

desired audience whenever the need

arises. It is commonly associated with

the alleviation of threats to cherished

values, especially the survival of individuals

or groups.’

The commissioner argued that lack

of knowledge on information literacy

has led to unemployment, infrastructural

decay, poor health status, poor

imagery for Nigeria at regional and

global levels, low participation of

investors in Nigeria, kidnapping,

destruction of government property,

high crime rate among others.

He maintained that any nation that

lacked information literacy would

find it difficult to engender the desired

growth and development, insisting

that there existed an undeniable

relationship between sustainable

national development and information

literacy.

Sinebe stressed the need for in-

formation literacy to be hinged on

providing leadership capable of engineering

nation building.

He added: “While the federal and

state governments are doing everything

within their powers to ensure

sustainable national development, I

urge you as custodians of information,

to inculcate in our students, the need

for quality education. This measure,

without doubt, will go a long way to

improve the level of awareness and

increase literacy level for rapid and

sustained development.

“As you deliberate on the sub-consequences

of information technology

to sustainable development in Nigeria,

kindly take into cognizance, the need

for good governance, justice, equity

and tolerance among ethnic nationalities

as well as religious groups in

Nigeria.”