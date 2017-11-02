DELTA State Commissioner
for Higher Education, Engr.
Jude Sinebe, has said that the
National Library Association (NLA),
conference on information literacy
was in tandem with the needed apparatus
for eliciting accelerated sustained
socio-economic and political
development in Nigeria.
Sinebe, who spoke in Abraka during
the annual conference/general meeting
of NLA, Delta State chapter, noted
that information literacy was essential
in the pursuit of knowledge.
He said, inter-alia: “It entails the
ability to efficiently locate, accurately
evaluate, effectively use and clearly
communicate information to the
desired audience whenever the need
arises. It is commonly associated with
the alleviation of threats to cherished
values, especially the survival of individuals
or groups.’
The commissioner argued that lack
of knowledge on information literacy
has led to unemployment, infrastructural
decay, poor health status, poor
imagery for Nigeria at regional and
global levels, low participation of
investors in Nigeria, kidnapping,
destruction of government property,
high crime rate among others.
He maintained that any nation that
lacked information literacy would
find it difficult to engender the desired
growth and development, insisting
that there existed an undeniable
relationship between sustainable
national development and information
literacy.
Sinebe stressed the need for in-
formation literacy to be hinged on
providing leadership capable of engineering
nation building.
He added: “While the federal and
state governments are doing everything
within their powers to ensure
sustainable national development, I
urge you as custodians of information,
to inculcate in our students, the need
for quality education. This measure,
without doubt, will go a long way to
improve the level of awareness and
increase literacy level for rapid and
sustained development.
“As you deliberate on the sub-consequences
of information technology
to sustainable development in Nigeria,
kindly take into cognizance, the need
for good governance, justice, equity
and tolerance among ethnic nationalities
as well as religious groups in
Nigeria.”