Assembly Committee Summons Asaba Airport Contractor

THE Delta State House of Assembly Committee on Works has directed the contractor handling the Asaba International Airport Project, ULO Consults, to appear before it tomorrow at 1pm.

Invited alongside the firm, which was also directed to come with 15 copies of all relevant documents as regards the Asaba International Airport project are officials of Ministry of Works, Chief Uche Okpuno and the consultant to the state government on the Asaba International Airport project.

A statement by the Clerk of the Committee, Mr. Oyinkro Timbuodo said that the venue of the meeting is the Press Centre, Delta State House of Assembly Complex, Asaba.

Recall that the House Committee on Works, during an oversight duty on Thursday, expressed total dissatisfaction over the incompletion of the Asaba International Airport and invited the Managing Director of ULO Consultant Limited, Chief Uche Okpunor.

The Committee Chairman, Hon. Evance Ivwurie, said that contractors, who abandon projects, were allegedly recalcitrant persons.

Ivwurie, accompanied by other members of the committee, including, Honourables Oboro Preyor, Daniel Mayuku, Dennis Omovie, Emeka Elekeokwuri, Kennedy Daubry and Emeka Nwaobi, said that the visit was to match budgetary provisions to actual projects in the state.

“We cannot sit back and not see if the projects on ground are commensurate with the financial commitments. We are here to evaluate the extent of the work done.”

The lawmaker said that the state government would do everything within its ambit to see to the completion of the airport because it is a pro-people and pro-development project.