We’ll Sustain Growth, Devt Of MSMEs In Delta –Okowa

BY ANDREW IKEHI

Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa has said that his administration will continue to enhance the growth and development of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the state.

Describing MSMEs as the drivers of the economy globally, Governor Okowa, who stated this while unveiling the Delta State Credit Product in Asaba, the state capital, said that the state government will continue to strengthen its micro -credit scheme and thus make it easily accessible to the different strata of the society.

This, the governor explained, was part of what informed the creation and unveiling of the “Delta State Credit Product.”

Unveiling the products (10 in a roll), as part of the activities marking this year’s Global Entrepreneurship Week in the state, the state Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, expressed the confidence that the credit product, carefully designed by the Delta State Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (DSMSMEDA), would help to accelerate accessibility of the state micro credit facilities.

The governor, who was represented in unveiling the product by the Executive Secretary of the Agency, Mrs. Shimite Bello, said that the products were carefully designed to ensure that Deltans, irrespective of their societal classifications, should be able to identify and fit into any of the products designed and access credit there from.

The credit products, according to the governor, include SMART Vocational and Technical Credit, GEEP (Graduate Enhancement Enterprise Product) SMART credit, Leather Works Credit, Micro Retailer Credit, and Gold Chain Micro Credit. Others, according to the governor, include Business Support Credit, STEP (Skills Training Enterpreneurship Programme) SMART credit, Agriculture Credit, YAGEP (Youth Agricultural Enterpreneurship Programme) SMART Credit, and Cottage Industry Development Credit.

Giving an overview of the different products, the Governor explained that the SMART vocational and Technical credit was designed to support the asset acquisition and cash flow requirements of MSMEs such as auto mechanics, electricians and electronic installations service providers, mobile handset repairers, computer soft ware and hard ware technicians, tailors, vulcanised, shoe makers, among others.

For the GEEP SMART Credit, the governor explained that the enterprise loan is targeted at fresh graduates who want to remain in their professional field of study and have successfully completed the mandatory one- year National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme, adding that the leather works credit was designed as a follow up to beneficiaries that have primarily graduated from the state leather works skill acquisition programme.

On the Micro Retailer credit, the governor said that it a revolves on leading micro credit facility aimed at supporting traders, stressing that priority would be given to traders in the agricultural sub-section, even as he posited that the Cold Chain Micro credit product is designed for operators in the cold room and cold transport value chain business activities in the state.

Governor Okowa added that the business support credit was aimed at providing financial support to validly registered Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in the state with credit facilities ranging from N500, 000 to N50 per applicant, just as he stated that the agricultural credit was designed to facilitate the funding of agricultural development in the state. On the STEP and YAGEP SMART credits, he said that they were designed to facilitate soft loans for graduates of the twin state government job creation programmes, the STEPreneurs and YAGEPreneurs in the state, just as he explained that the cottage industry development credit was designed to facilitate the funding of cottage industry in the state. The credit facility ,according to the governor, is in partnership between the Delta State Ministry of Commerce and Industry and the Delta State Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (DMSMEDA).

He, therefore, enjoined Deltans to key into any of the products to develop their enterprise, stressing that his administration is irrevocably committed to the growth and development of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).