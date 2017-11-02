Obiano Wins Anambra Guber Poll

The current Governor of Anambra State and flag bearer of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) to last Saturday’s gubernatorial poll in the state, Chief Willie Obiano, was last night declared winner of the contest.

He was subsequently declared governor-elect by the Chief Returning Officer(CRO) for the election, Prof. Zana Akpagu.

Akpagu declared Obiano elected and duly returned to the Office of the Governor of Anambra State, having won the highest single tally of valid votes and met all the precedent requirements as set out by law. Obiano won by a wide margin, after emerging victorious in all 21 local government areas and earning a vote tally of 234, 071 votes.

There were 422, 314 valid votes cast in the poll in which a whooping 37 candidates, including a record five females, ran the field. A total of 448, 771 votes were cast in the election in all 21 local government areas of the state. Governor Obiano was followed at a distance by the candidate of the All Progressive Congress(APC) and former national leader of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Dr. Nwoye, who polled a total of 98, 752 votes.

Dr Nwoye was followed in the third position by Oseloke Obaze of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). He polled a grand total of 70, 293 valid votes.

The PDP candidate was followed at a distance by former Federal Road Safety Commission Corps Marshal, Osita Chidoka, who polled 7, 903 votes. Chidoka bore the flag of the UPP to the contest.

On the heel of his formal declaration, Governor Obiano dedicated the victory to Ndi Anambra and pledged to reciprocate their support and loyalty by enhanced quality service delivery.

He sought the cooperation of all for his administration in the days ahead.